Kettering Fairmont knocked off Springboro 17-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Kettering Fairmont opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springboro through the first quarter.

The Firebirds registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Springboro and Kettering Fairmont faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Kettering Fairmont.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Springboro faced off against Cincinnati Elder and Kettering Fairmont took on Cincinnati La Salle on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati La Salle High School.

