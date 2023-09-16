Westerville North posted a narrow 14-7 win over Delaware Hayes in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Delaware Hayes showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Westerville North as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors and the Pacers dueled to a draw at 7-7 with the third quarter looming.

Westerville North jumped to a 14-7 bulge over Delaware Hayes as the fourth quarter began.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delaware Hayes and Westerville North faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Westerville North faced off against Chillicothe and Delaware Hayes took on Mt Vernon on Sept. 1 at Delaware Hayes High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.