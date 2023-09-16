New Richmond scored early and often to roll over Norwood 39-8 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Lions fought to a 25-0 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

New Richmond pulled to a 32-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians managed an 8-7 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time New Richmond and Norwood played in a 42-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Norwood faced off against Cincinnati College Prep and New Richmond took on Cincinnati Western Hills on Sept. 1 at New Richmond High School.

