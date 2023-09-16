Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Newark 42-13 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Lewis Center Olentangy Orange a 28-13 lead over Newark.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Pioneers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Newark faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Newark High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off against Hilliard Darby and Newark took on Marion Harding on Sept. 1 at Marion Harding High School.

