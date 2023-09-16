Powell Olentangy Liberty collected a solid win over New Albany in a 17-3 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Powell Olentangy Liberty darted in front of New Albany 9-3 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Patriots got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and New Albany faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, New Albany faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge and Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Gahanna Lincoln on Sept. 1 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

