A suffocating defense helped Lewis Center Olentangy handle Grove City Central Crossing 35-0 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Lewis Center Olentangy opened with a 7-0 advantage over Grove City Central Crossing through the first quarter.

The Braves fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Comets’ expense.

Lewis Center Olentangy stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Lewis Center Olentangy and Grove City Central Crossing played in a 41-27 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Galloway Westland and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Westerville South on Sept. 1 at Westerville South High School.

