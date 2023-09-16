Hilliard Darby’s defense throttled Lancaster, resulting in a 10-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The Panthers opened a small 7-0 gap over the Gales at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Hilliard Darby and Lancaster squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Lancaster High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hilliard Darby faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Lancaster took on Canal Winchester on Sept. 1 at Lancaster High School.

