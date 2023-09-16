Defense dominated as Jamestown Greeneview pitched a 31-0 shutout of North Lewisburg Triad during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Jamestown Greeneview a 7-0 lead over North Lewisburg Triad.

The Rams’ offense moved in front for a 13-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Jamestown Greeneview jumped to a 25-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

