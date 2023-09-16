A suffocating defense helped Kirtland handle Cuyahoga Heights 35-0 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Kirtland a 21-0 lead over Cuyahoga Heights.

The Hornets registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Red Wolves.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Kirtland faced off against Perry and Cuyahoga Heights took on Burton Berkshire on Sept. 1 at Burton Berkshire High School.

