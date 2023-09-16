Rocky River Lutheran West controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-13 win against Jefferson for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Rocky River Lutheran West a 21-6 lead over Jefferson.

The Longhorns’ offense pulled in front for a 28-6 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Rocky River Lutheran West breathed fire to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

