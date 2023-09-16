St. Clairsville topped Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 24-20 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

St. Clairsville opened with a 6-0 advantage over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley through the first quarter.

The Braves had a 14-6 edge on the Red Devils at the beginning of the third quarter.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved a narrow margin over St. Clairsville as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Red Devils rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Braves 6-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Sept. 1, St. Clairsville faced off against Zanesville and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Dover on Sept. 1 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

