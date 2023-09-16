Pickerington North unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Reynoldsburg 42-21 Friday on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Pickerington North a 7-0 lead over Reynoldsburg.

The Panthers’ offense stormed in front for a 35-7 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Reynoldsburg didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 42-21 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Pickerington North and Reynoldsburg played in a 47-21 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Reynoldsburg faced off against Marysville and Pickerington North took on Upper Arlington on Sept. 1 at Pickerington North High School.

