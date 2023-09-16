Lorain collected a solid win over Willoughby South in a 20-7 verdict on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Lorain darted ahead over Willoughby South when the final quarter began 14-7.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

