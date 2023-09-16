Strongsville grabbed a 23-6 victory at the expense of Euclid in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Strongsville opened with a 14-6 advantage over Euclid through the first quarter.

Strongsville charged to a 23-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Mustangs and the Panthers were both scoreless.

Last season, Strongsville and Euclid squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Euclid High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Euclid squared off with Massillon Perry in a football game.

