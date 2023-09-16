Washington Court House Miami Trace rolled past Mt. Orab Western Brown for a comfortable 63-31 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Washington Court House Miami Trace squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against London and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Circleville Logan Elm on Sept. 1 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

