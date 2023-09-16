Jackson controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 44-14 victory over Hamilton Ross in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Jackson a 14-0 lead over Hamilton Ross.

The Ironmen’s offense stormed in front for a 24-7 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Jackson breathed fire to a 38-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Ironmen chalked up this decision in spite of the Rams’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Jackson faced off against Wheelersburg and Hamilton Ross took on Cincinnati Northwest on Sept. 1 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.