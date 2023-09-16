Hillsboro notched a win against Sabina East Clinton 32-12 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Indians fought to a 19-6 halftime margin at the Astros’ expense.

Hillsboro steamrolled to a 26-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 32-12.

Last season, Hillsboro and Sabina East Clinton squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Hillsboro High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Sabina East Clinton faced off against Fayetteville and Hillsboro took on West Portsmouth West on Sept. 1 at West Portsmouth West High School.

