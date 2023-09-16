Steubenville eventually beat Dover 34-14 for an Ohio high school football victory at Dover High on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Steubenville a 7-0 lead over Dover.

The Big Red opened a colossal 20-0 gap over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Steubenville roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes managed a 7-6 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Steubenville and Dover faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Steubenville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dover faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Steubenville took on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Sept. 1 at Steubenville High School.

