Woodsfield Monroe Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 39-6 win against Rayland Buckeye Local in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Seminoles’ offense darted in front for a 15-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Woodsfield Monroe Central charged to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Rayland Buckeye Local and Woodsfield Monroe Central played in a 68-12 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Hannibal River and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Shadyside on Sept. 1 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

