Bellaire raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 64-39 win over Cambridge for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 16.

Bellaire darted in front of Cambridge 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Big Reds’ offense jumped in front for a 43-25 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Bellaire pulled to a 64-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Bellaire and Cambridge played in a 25-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Bellaire faced off against Shadyside and Cambridge took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Sept. 8 at Cambridge High School.

