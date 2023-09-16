Lexington handed Wooster a tough 42-27 loss at Wooster High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Lexington a 14-0 lead over Wooster.

The Minutemen fought to a 20-6 halftime margin at the Generals’ expense.

Wooster moved ahead of Lexington 21-20 to start the final quarter.

It took a 22-6 rally, but the Minutemen were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Lexington and Wooster faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Lexington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Wooster faced off against New Philadelphia and Lexington took on Bellville Clear Fork on Sept. 1 at Lexington High School.

