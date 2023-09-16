Defense dominated as Zanesville West Muskingum pitched a 21-0 shutout of Duncan Falls Philo in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Duncan Falls Philo and Zanesville West Muskingum squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Duncan Falls Philo took on McConnelsville Morgan on Sept. 1 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

