Utica’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Wintersville Indian Creek 35-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Utica and Wintersville Indian Creek were both scoreless.

Utica fought to a 14-6 intermission margin at Wintersville Indian Creek’s expense.

Utica jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Utica held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Utica and Wintersville Indian Creek squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Utica High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Utica faced off against Fredericktown.

