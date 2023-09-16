Wooster Triway overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 27-3 win over Massillon Tuslaw on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Massillon Tuslaw showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Wooster Triway as the first quarter ended.

The Titans kept a 7-3 intermission margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Wooster Triway jumped to a 14-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wooster Triway and Massillon Tuslaw faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Wooster Triway High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Warsaw River View.

