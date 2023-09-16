Thomas Worthington controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-12 win against Galloway Westland at Thomas Worthington High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Thomas Worthington a 7-6 lead over Galloway Westland.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Thomas Worthington pulled to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

The last time Thomas Worthington and Galloway Westland played in a 34-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Thomas Worthington faced off against Grove City and Galloway Westland took on Grove City Central Crossing on Sept. 1 at Galloway Westland High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.