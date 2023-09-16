Defense dominated as Niles pitched a 31-0 shutout of Cortland Lakeview on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Niles a 10-0 lead over Cortland Lakeview.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Niles and Cortland Lakeview were both scoreless.

The Red Dragons held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cortland Lakeview and Niles played in a 21-13 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Niles took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on Sept. 1 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

