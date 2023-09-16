Middletown posted a narrow 21-14 win over Liberty Township Lakota East in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Liberty Township Lakota East started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Middletown at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 7-7 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Liberty Township Lakota East had a 14-7 edge on Middletown at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Thunderhawks had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Middies won the session and the game with a 14-0 performance.

The last time Liberty Township Lakota East and Middletown played in a 14-13 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Middletown faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Liberty Township Lakota East took on Cincinnati Princeton on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

