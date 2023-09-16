Thornville Sheridan’s defense throttled New Concord John Glenn, resulting in a 14-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Thornville Sheridan High on Sept. 15.

Thornville Sheridan darted in front of New Concord John Glenn 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Generals registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Little Muskies.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and New Concord John Glenn squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Logan and New Concord John Glenn took on New Lexington on Sept. 1 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.