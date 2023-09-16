Ironton left no doubt in recording a 42-8 win over South Point on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Ironton a 14-0 lead over South Point.

The Fighting Tigers’ offense thundered in front for a 28-2 lead over the Pointers at the intermission.

Ironton thundered to a 35-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Tigers held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ironton and South Point squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Ironton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, South Point faced off against Russell and Ironton took on Proctorville Fairland on Sept. 1 at Ironton High School.

