Girard left no doubt on Friday, controlling Andover Pymatuning Valley from start to finish for a 42-6 victory at Girard High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Girard faced off against Beloit West Branch and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Orwell Grand Valley on Sept. 1 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

