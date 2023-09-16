Hilliard Bradley finally found a way to top Dublin Jerome 40-35 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Hilliard Bradley and Dublin Jerome settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Jaguars opened a slim 34-21 gap over the Celtics at the intermission.

Dublin Jerome tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 40-35 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dublin Jerome and Hilliard Bradley squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dublin Jerome faced off against Hilliard Davidson and Hilliard Bradley took on Westerville Central on Sept. 1 at Westerville Central High School.

