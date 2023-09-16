Defense dominated as Zanesville Maysville pitched a 20-0 shutout of Crooksville during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Zanesville Maysville opened with a 14-0 advantage over Crooksville through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a massive 20-0 gap over the Ceramics at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Zanesville Maysville and Crooksville played in a 24-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Crooksville faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union and Zanesville Maysville took on Coshocton on Sept. 1 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

