McConnelsville Morgan topped Coshocton 35-34 in a tough tilt on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave McConnelsville Morgan a 21-14 lead over Coshocton.

The Raiders and the Redskins were deadlocked at 21-21 heading to the third quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

Last season, McConnelsville Morgan and Coshocton faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Coshocton faced off against Zanesville Maysville and McConnelsville Morgan took on Duncan Falls Philo on Sept. 1 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

