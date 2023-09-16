Mansfield scored early and often to roll over New Philadelphia 35-14 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Mansfield jumped in front of New Philadelphia 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tygers opened a small 21-6 gap over the Quakers at the intermission.

New Philadelphia showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 28-14.

The Tygers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Mansfield and New Philadelphia played in a 21-10 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mansfield faced off against Massillon and New Philadelphia took on Wooster on Sept. 1 at New Philadelphia High School.

