Sugar Grove Berne Union topped Corning Miller 20-16 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Corning Miller, as it began with a 16-6 edge over Sugar Grove Berne Union through the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Corning Miller with a 16-13 lead over Sugar Grove Berne Union heading into the third quarter.

The Falcons had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Rockets won the session and the game with a 7-0 performance.

The last time Sugar Grove Berne Union and Corning Miller played in a 41-20 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Crooksville and Corning Miller took on Portsmouth Sciotoville East on Sept. 1 at Corning Miller High School.

