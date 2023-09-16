Magnolia Sandy Valley scored early and often to roll over Malvern 40-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Malvern High on Sept. 15.

Magnolia Sandy Valley opened with a 21-7 advantage over Malvern through the first quarter.

Magnolia Sandy Valley charged to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Malvern faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Magnolia Sandy Valley took on Canton South on Sept. 1 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

