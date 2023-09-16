Sugarcreek Garaway earned a convincing 44-6 win over East Canton in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Sugarcreek Garaway darted in front of East Canton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Hornets.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, East Canton faced off against Salineville Southern Local and Sugarcreek Garaway took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Sept. 1 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

