A suffocating defense helped Uniontown Lake handle Louisville 49-0 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Uniontown Lake darted in front of Louisville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Streaks’ offense breathed fire in front for a 42-0 lead over the Leopards at halftime.

Uniontown Lake steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Uniontown Lake and Louisville faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Louisville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Uniontown Lake faced off against Brecksville-Broadview Heights and Louisville took on Canal Fulton Northwest on Sept. 1 at Louisville High School.

