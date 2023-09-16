Massillon Jackson rolled past Massillon Perry for a comfortable 49-14 victory in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Last season, Massillon Jackson and Massillon Perry faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Massillon Perry High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Massillon Jackson faced off against Stow-Munroe Falls and Massillon Perry took on Euclid on Sept. 1 at Massillon Perry High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.