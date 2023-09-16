Versailles’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Rockford Parkway 41-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Versailles opened with a 7-0 advantage over Rockford Parkway through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 27-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Versailles steamrolled to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Versailles and Rockford Parkway faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Rockford Parkway High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Versailles faced off against Delphos St. John’s and Rockford Parkway took on New Bremen on Sept. 1 at New Bremen High School.

