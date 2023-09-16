Maria Stein Marion Local handled New Bremen 42-7 in an impressive showing on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Maria Stein Marion Local moved in front of New Bremen 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Flyers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and New Bremen squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, New Bremen faced off against Rockford Parkway and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Minster on Sept. 1 at Minster High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.