Delphos St. John’s took full advantage of overtime to defeat Fort Recovery 41-34 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 16.

The start wasn’t the problem for Fort Recovery, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Delphos St. John’s through the end of the first quarter.

The Indians got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 27-14 margin over the Blue Jays at intermission.

Fort Recovery moved ahead by earning a 34-28 advantage over Delphos St. John’s at the end of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Blue Jays and the Indians locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

Delphos St. John’s got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Fort Recovery and Delphos St. John’s played in a 21-19 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Delphos St. John’s faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local and Fort Recovery took on Minster on Sept. 8 at Fort Recovery High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.