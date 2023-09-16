Minster eventually beat Anna 35-18 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Minster opened with a 7-6 advantage over Anna through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a towering 28-12 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Minster and Anna squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Anna High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Minster faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local and Anna took on St. Henry on Sept. 1 at St. Henry.

