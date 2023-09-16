West Chester Lakota West took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cincinnati Colerain 38-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 21-0 lead over Cincinnati Colerain.

The Firebirds’ offense pulled in front for a 38-7 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Firebirds and the Cardinals were both scoreless.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Colerain squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and West Chester Lakota West took on Fairfield on Sept. 1 at Fairfield High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.