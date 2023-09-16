An early dose of momentum helped Milford Center Fairbanks to a 33-14 runaway past Springfield Greenon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Milford Center Fairbanks opened with a 13-0 advantage over Springfield Greenon through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Knights climbed back to within 13-7.

Milford Center Fairbanks pulled to a 27-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights rallied in the final quarter, but the Panthers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against Cedarville and Springfield Greenon took on Mechanicsburg on Sept. 1 at Mechanicsburg High School.

