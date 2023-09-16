Waynesfield-Goshen handled North Baltimore 49-6 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Waynesfield-Goshen a 6-0 lead over North Baltimore.

Waynesfield-Goshen opened a giant 20-0 gap over North Baltimore at the intermission.

Waynesfield-Goshen pulled to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Waynesfield-Goshen held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Waynesfield-Goshen faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and North Baltimore took on Marion Elgin on Sept. 1 at North Baltimore High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.