Dayton Dunbar scored early and often in a 46-2 win over Whitehall-Yearling in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 16.

Dayton Dunbar stormed in front of Whitehall-Yearling 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines’ offense breathed fire in front for a 46-2 lead over the Rams at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Sept. 8, Whitehall-Yearling squared off with Columbus St Charles in a football game.

