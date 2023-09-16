Parma Padua Franciscan grabbed a 39-21 victory at the expense of Salem for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The Bruins opened an enormous 16-0 gap over the Quakers at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Bruins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 23-21 edge.

Last season, Salem and Parma Padua Franciscan squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Parma Padua Franciscan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Salem faced off against East Liverpool and Parma Padua Franciscan took on Columbus Bishop Watterson on Sept. 1 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.