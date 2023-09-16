Alliance Marlington takes advantage of early margin to defeat Warren John F. Kennedy

Alliance Marlington left no doubt in recording a 49-7 win over Warren John F. Kennedy for an Ohio high school football victory at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic on Sept. 16.

Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Alliance Marlington faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Alliance Marlington High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Alliance Marlington squared off with Youngstown Chaney in a football game.

Bellaire defeats Cambridge

Bellaire raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 64-39 win over Cambridge for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 16.

Bellaire darted in front of Cambridge 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Big Reds’ offense jumped in front for a 43-25 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Bellaire pulled to a 64-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Bellaire and Cambridge played in a 25-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Bellaire faced off against Shadyside and Cambridge took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Sept. 8 at Cambridge High School.

Cincinnati College Prep posts win at Covington Holy Cross’ expense

Cincinnati College Prep pushed past Covington Holy Cross for a 36-25 win for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 16.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati College Prep faced off against Cincinnati Country Day and Covington Holy Cross took on Franklin Middletown Christian on Sept. 8 at Covington Holy Cross High School.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori overwhelms Cincinnati Summit Country Day

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Summit Country Day 56-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 16.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori jumped in front of Cincinnati Summit Country Day 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Gators registered a 42-14 advantage at halftime over the Silver Knights.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori jumped to a 50-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Gators held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Summit Country Day squared off with St Bernard-Elmwood Place in a football game.

Cleveland Central Catholic overcomes Richmond Heights

Cleveland Central Catholic pushed past Richmond Heights for a 22-12 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 16.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Richmond Heights faced off against Hunting Valley University.

Dayton Dunbar takes advantage of early margin to defeat Whitehall-Yearling

Dayton Dunbar scored early and often in a 46-2 win over Whitehall-Yearling in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 16.

Dayton Dunbar stormed in front of Whitehall-Yearling 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines’ offense breathed fire in front for a 46-2 lead over the Rams at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Sept. 8, Whitehall-Yearling squared off with Columbus St Charles in a football game.

Delphos St. John’s outlasts Fort Recovery in overtime classic

Delphos St. John’s took full advantage of overtime to defeat Fort Recovery 41-34 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 16.

The start wasn’t the problem for Fort Recovery, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Delphos St. John’s through the end of the first quarter.

The Indians got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 27-14 margin over the Blue Jays at intermission.

Fort Recovery moved ahead by earning a 34-28 advantage over Delphos St. John’s at the end of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Blue Jays and the Indians locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

Delphos St. John’s got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Fort Recovery and Delphos St. John’s played in a 21-19 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Delphos St. John’s faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local and Fort Recovery took on Minster on Sept. 8 at Fort Recovery High School.

Hundred races in front to defeat Millersport

Hundred took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Millersport 43-20 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 16.

Hundred opened with a 14-0 advantage over Millersport through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Hornets and the Lakers were both scoreless.

Hundred jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 22-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Millersport faced off against Corning Miller and Hundred took on Beallsville on Sept. 8 at Beallsville High School.

Mogadore tops Galena Columbus

Mogadore unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Galena Columbus 42-9 Saturday in Ohio high school football on Sept. 16.

Last season, Mogadore and Galena Columbus squared off on Aug. 27, 2022 at Mogadore High School.

Recently on Sept. 2, Galena Columbus squared off with Saltsburg Kiski in a football game.

Pioneer North Central overwhelms Oregon Cardinal Stritch

Pioneer North Central dismissed Oregon Cardinal Stritch by a 44-6 count for an Ohio high school football victory at Oregon Cardinal Stritch High on Sept. 16.

Pioneer North Central darted in front of Oregon Cardinal Stritch 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened an immense 30-0 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Pioneer North Central thundered to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles and the Cardinals each scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against Montpelier and Pioneer North Central took on West Unity Hilltop on Sept. 8 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

Tiffin Calvert posts win at Gibsonburg’s expense

Tiffin Calvert eventually beat Gibsonburg 35-25 on Sept. 16 in Ohio football action.

Tiffin Calvert opened with a 14-6 advantage over Gibsonburg through the first quarter.

The Senecas registered a 27-12 advantage at halftime over the Golden Bears.

Tiffin Calvert jumped to a 35-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears managed a 13-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Gibsonburg and Tiffin Calvert played in a 44-14 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Kansas Lakota and Gibsonburg took on Bascom Hopewell-Loudon on Sept. 8 at Gibsonburg High School.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West claims tight victory against Waverly

West Portsmouth West posted a narrow 24-21 win over Waverly in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 16.

Waverly showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over West Portsmouth West as the first quarter ended.

The Senators kept a 10-7 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

West Portsmouth West darted to a 17-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers rallied with a 14-7 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Senators prevailed.

Last season, West Portsmouth West and Waverly squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at West Portsmouth West High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Waverly faced off against Lucasville Valley and West Portsmouth West took on Wellston on Sept. 8 at Wellston High School.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney defense stifles Cleveland Heights Lutheran East

Defense dominated as Youngstown Cardinal Mooney pitched a 42-0 shutout of Cleveland Heights Lutheran East at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High on Sept. 16 in Ohio football action.

The last time Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East played in a 32-0 game on Sept. 17, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Clyde and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East took on Fairview Park Fairview on Sept. 8 at Fairview Park Fairview High School.

