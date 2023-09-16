Youngstown Ursuline scored early and often to roll over Warren G. Harding 56-20 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Youngstown Ursuline darted in front of Warren G. Harding 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Irish opened a monstrous 49-7 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

Warren G. Harding didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 49-13 in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Youngstown Ursuline and Warren G. Harding faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Warren G. Harding High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Warren G. Harding took on Farrell on Sept. 1 at Warren G. Harding High School.

